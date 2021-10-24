IND Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Team News And More For T20 World Cup Match

The India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry is back with both the teams set to clash against each other in Dubai in their respective opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST and will be played in Dubai. Take a look at IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, IND vs PAK fantasy tips and other T20 World Cup details.

India vs Pakistan probable playing XI

India

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ishan Kishan/ Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami/ Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy/ R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur

Pakistan

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Hasan Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

IND vs PAK fantasy tips

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Shami, Shadab Khan

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: India vs Pakistan match preview

Both the teams have had indifferent form in the buildup to the contest. Virat Kohli and co will be coming into this blockbuster clash after registering wins over England and Australia in the warm-up fixtures. On the other hand, Babar Azam led Pakistan to win their first warm-up match against defending champions West Indies before losing to South Africa in their second warm-up match. Coming to the India vs Pakistan team news Virat Kohli is yet to name the playing 11 for this important clash, while Pakistan has already revealed their 12 players for Sunday's match in Dubai.

So far India has maintained a perfect record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup-winning seven out of the seven matches played to date. For Virat Kohli, the tournament will be of utmost importance as this will be his last assignment as skipper after which he will step down from the role and so he will look to go out with at least one ICC trophy to his name. The pressure will be on Virat Kohli to keep the perfect record intact in this high octane clash. Babar Azam on the other hand with a much-balanced squad will look to register their first win over India in the T20 World Cup. An exciting contest is on cards for the fans.

Image: India Cricket Team/ The Real PCB/ Instagram