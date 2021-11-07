India Fails To Qualify For Playoffs Of ICC Event For First Time Since 2012 As NZ Beat AFG

India suffered an extremely disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup 2021 after it was confirmed that they would not proceed to the semi-finals once New Zealand defeated Afghanistan on Sunday.

This will be the first time the Virat Kohli-led side will not make it to the playoffs of an ICC event since 2012. Here is a detailed look at how India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign ended and how have they fared in ICC tournaments since 2012.

India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign ended after NZ beats AFG

India kickstarted their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with two defeats in their opening two games against Pakistan and New Zealand before winning their next two games against Afghanistan and Scotland respectively. Both Pakistan and New Zealand registered comprehensive wins over the Men in Blue as they won by 10 and eight wickets respectively.

Since those two losses, the Virat Kohli-led side has shown remarkable improvement in their form. India defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs as openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul helped the team set up a target of 211 runs. Rohit scored 74 runs off just 47 balls, while Rahul scored 69 runs off just 48 deliveries.

Meanwhile, in their next match against Scotland, the Men in Blue registered an even more dominating victory. Having dismissed Scotland for just 85 runs, the Virat Kohli-led side chased down the target in just 6.3 overs. Openers Rahul and Rohit showcased their class once again as they registered scores of 50 and 30 respectively. However, their efforts went in vain once New Zealand defeated Afghanistan on Sunday.

NZ vs AFG: Kane Williamson-led side end India's qualification hopes

Since New Zealand had a two-point advantage over India after four matches played, the Kane Williamson-led side knew that a win would ensure their place in the semi-finals. The Blackcaps demonstrated a clinical performance against Afghanistan as they chased down the target of 125 runs in 18.1 overs. Trent Boult was adjudged the man of the match for his outstanding bowling spell of 3-17 in his four overs.

India's record in previous ICC tournaments

India failed to reach the final four of the T20 World Cup after qualifying for it two seasons in a row. They finished as runner-ups in 2014 to Sri Lanka, while they reached the semi-finals in the 2016 edition. Meanwhile, in the 50 overs format, India reached the semi-finals of both the 2015 and the 2019 editions.