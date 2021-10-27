India, NZ Or Afghanistan - Which Group 2 Team Has A Better Shot At T20 WC Semi-finals?

As things stand in the Group 2 of the T20 World Cup Super 12, Pakistan have won two games in two, while Afghanistan have one win from one game. Namibia are yet to take the field in the tournament while India, New Zealand and Scotland have lost one game each.

Given that Pakistan are sitting right on top of the group and their remaining 3 games come against relatively easier opponents, they are likely to qualify for the semi-finals, with the reaming three teams battling for the remaining spot in the final four of the competition.

The India vs New Zealand clash will be the one to watch out for. Assuming that both teams beat Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia, If India beat New Zealand, then they would end up on eight points, with New Zealand finishing with six points. Afghanistan too would finish on six points if they beat Namibia and Pakistan and thus, India would make it to the semi-finals.

On the other hand, if New Zealand beat India, then they would end up on eight points and qualify for the semi-finals, leaving India with an option to pick as many as six points. As for Afghanistan, assuming they beat Namibia, they will have to defeat two of India, Pakistan and New Zealand.

The Afghans have a tougher journey to the top as they will have to beat at least two of the big three to make it to the semi-finals. As for India and New Zealand, the winner of their clash will have an easier shot at a top two finish. There is also a possibility that the winner of the clash still misses out on the semi-finals but that will be based on the winner losing one other game, and the loser of this game winning all the remaining clashes with a high Net Run Rate.

Image: PTI / AP