India Thrash Scotland By 8 Wickets To Win 2nd T20 World Cup Game; Keep Semis Hopes Alive

In the wings of a stellar performance by the bowling department, India went on to clinch their second consecutive win in the ongoing T20 World Cup, defeating Scotland in style and swag. The Men in Blue defeated the Kyle Coetzer-led side in 6.3 overs to crucially increase their net run rate above Afghanistan and New Zealand. While improving the NRR alone may not be enough to get them through to the last four, this is as much they can do for the time being.

Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma were on song against Scotland as they finished the match in just 6.3 overs. Rahul hit a splendid fifty off just 19 deliveries, an innings that included six fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Rohit smacked 30 runs off just 16 balls from the other end, an innings that included five boundaries and one six. However, both could not get India over the line as they were dismissed, having done most of the hard work. Suryakumar Yadav then came in to bat alongside captain Virat Kohli and finished the match with a six in just 6.3 overs.

This is the third quickest victory in T20 World Cup history as India won the match with 81 balls to spare. Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands in record time in the 2014 edition of the tournament, having won the match with 90 balls to spare.

India vs Scotland playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal