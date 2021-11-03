India Vs Afghanistan: Batting First Or Bowling? All Details About Sheikh Zayed Stadium

India takes on Afghanistan in a must-win match, or they will no longer be competing for a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 after having lost their last two matches against Pakistan and then New Zealand. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium usually favours batting second in T20 matches.

Take a look at the various stats for Sheikh Zayed Stadium ahead of the India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match.

A total of 57 T20 matches have been played at the stadium in Abu Dhabi out of which 25 of them have been won by teams batting first and the other 32 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score is 139 and the average second innings score is 127. It will be interesting to see how India vs Afghanistan plays out as both teams will look to bowl first given the conditions and the weather and pitch report saying that dew will settle later on in the match and that will help the team batting second.

How can India qualify for WC semis?

India is now dangerously close to being knocked out of the tournament after losing both of their matches so far in the World Cup as only the top two teams from the two groups will go through to the next round. India were the favourites according to many and it would be a huge shock if they were out of the tournament before the semi-finals. To get through to the next round, India will need to make sure of the following things:

Team India currently stands 5th in Group 2 of the Super 12, and in order to go through to the semifinals, they need to win all three of their next games against Afghanistan, Scotland, and then Namibia. However, that will not be enough for Team India to secure a berth in the semi-finals as they also require New Zealand to lose by a margin big enough that their net run rate falls. Afghanistan is also playing well and they have the second-highest NRR in the World Cup with +3.097, so, India will have to defeat them by a big margin if they are to have a chance to go through. If India loses even one match during this, they will not be in contention for the semi-final spot.

