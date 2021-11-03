India Vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021: Head To Head, Pitch Report, Preview & More

Team India will be locking horns with Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. India must win this match in order to keep its campaign hopes alive. Afghanistan on the other hand would be looking to strengthen their semi-final qualification chances by registering their third win of this competition.

Ahead of India vs Afghanistan Super 12 fixture, here's a look at the pitch report, head-to-head records, and many more.

India vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is usually helpful for both the bowlers as well as the batters. However, the spinners tend to create more impact in the middle overs whereas the medium-pacers are more impactful at the death overs.

India vs Afghanistan Head to Head

When it comes to the overall head-to-head records of both sides in the shortest format of the game, it's the 2007 champions who have been dominant with two wins from both games.

India vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs & wickets

Afghanistan vice-captain Najibullah Zadran has scored 88 runs so far which is the most for the team. He is followed by his skipper Mohammad Nabi (78). For India, Virat Kohli has scored the most runs (66).

Coming to the bowlers from both sides, Afghanistan's spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rehman has the most number of wickets at seven & six respectively. For the Men In Blue, only pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has managed to register two scalps in the same number of games while the other bowlers are yet to open their account.

T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Afghanistan

Team India on Sunday, October 31, registered its second defeat in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the hands of New Zealand by eight wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. Following the defeat against New Zealand, Virat Kohli & Co now stand on the brink of elimination from the tournament. The Men In Blue now need to win all their matches and at the same time also rely on other results to go their way as well. The Indian team will be up against a spirited Afghanistan team at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and a defeat here will shatter all their leftover hopes.