India Vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup Warm-up Match: Will Hardik Pandya Bowl?

Quick links:
Image: AP
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has finally opened up about his ordeal after he was suspended from playing cricket by the BCCI for comments he made on a talk show in 2019. Hardik, along with his Team India teammate KL Rahul, was handed a suspension and was called back mid-tour from Australia. Hardik, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo about the incident, said a lot of cricketers at the time thought his career was over and that he won't be able to cope with it. However, Hardik bounced back stronger and regained his spot in the national squad.
Read Ful Article Here
India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently opened up about his relationship with MS Dhoni and also revealed the new nickname he has for the former Indian skipper. Pandya also stated that Dhoni has been a 'life coach' for him and has on multiple occasions helped him to overcome challenges and difficulties.
Read Full Article Here
Gautam Gambhir during an interaction on Star Sports suggested some ground rules to Virat Kohli in order to include all-rounder Hardik Pandya into the playing XI. Hardik Pandya has been selected in India's T20 World Cup squad as an all-rounder, however, the 28-year-old cricketer has not been bowling which has raised concerns of fans and cricket experts.
Read Full Article Here
England pacer Chris Jordan recently said that the players are contemplating taking a knee during the T20 World Cup which is to be held in the UAE and Oman. Back in 2020, the Brits were one of the very first teams to take the step when the ‘Black Live Matter’ movement was going along strongly. George Floyd’s demise at the hands of a police officer in Minnesota added fuel to fire and saw more people joined the movement.
Read Full Article Here
Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Suryakumar Yadav
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Varun Chakravarthy
Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant
Batters: Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali
Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Varun Chakravarthy
India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (C), Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.
Team India- Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakaravarthy
Travelling reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.
England- Jos Buttler (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Sam Billings
Team India will take on England in their first warm-up match of the T20 World Cup on Monday at the ICC Academy Oval, Dubai. Virat Kohli & Co will be eyeing to start their T20 World Cup campaign in India vs England warm-match on a winning note. On the other hand, Eoin Morgan who recently led KKR into the IPL 2021 final will be sharing his vast experience with his squad and will be looking to maintain his winning run in the UAE. Talking about winning in UAE, MS Dhoni recently joined Team India squad as their mentor for T20 World Cup.
With all the Indian players coming straight from the recently-concluded IPL, match practice isn't a problem for Kohli and his men but getting the perfect combination on the park before the high-profile opening game against Pakistan on October 24 is a priority. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma is a certainty at the top but it would be a tough choice between Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul as his opening partner.
Talking about Head to Head record, India and England have played a total of three matches against each other in the T20 World Cups. India has an edge over England with 2 wins in three matches. England has won just one game against India in the T20 World Cups. The last T20I series played between India and England ended in the favor of the Men in Blue, who won the clash 3-2.