India Vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup Warm-up Match: Will Hardik Pandya Bowl?

Team India will take on England in their first warm-up match of the T20 World Cup on Monday at the ICC Academy Oval, Dubai. Virat Kohli & Co will be eyeing to start their T20 World Cup campaign in India vs England warm-match on a winning note. On the other hand, Eoin Morgan who recently led KKR into the IPL 2021 final will be sharing his vast experience with his squad and will be looking to maintain his winning run in the UAE. Talking about winning in UAE, MS Dhoni recently joined Team India squad as their mentor for T20 World Cup.

With all the Indian players coming straight from the recently-concluded IPL, match practice isn't a problem for Kohli and his men but getting the perfect combination on the park before the high-profile opening game against Pakistan on October 24 is a priority. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma is a certainty at the top but it would be a tough choice between Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul as his opening partner.

Talking about Head to Head record, India and England have played a total of three matches against each other in the T20 World Cups. India has an edge over England with 2 wins in three matches. England has won just one game against India in the T20 World Cups. The last T20I series played between India and England ended in the favor of the Men in Blue, who won the clash 3-2.