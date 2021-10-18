India Vs England, T20 World Cup LIVE Stream: How To Watch IND Vs ENG Warm-Up Match Online?

Team India is set to face England in the first warm-up match of the T20 World Cup, which will be played on Monday, October 18 at ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at India vs England Live Streaming details and How to watch IND vs ENG Warm-Up Match in India, UAE, and the UK.

India vs England Live Streaming: How to watch IND vs ENG Warm-Up Match in India

If you are wondering where and when to watch the T20 World Cup match in India, then you must know that all the matches will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

T20 World Cup: India vs England Live Streaming details

To catch India vs England Live Streaming, fans can log onto the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where to catch India vs England Live Streaming in UAE

Fans in UAE can catch all the action on the OSN channel, while the Oman vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming can be watched on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The 3:00 PM matches will start at 2:00 PM GMT, while the 7:30 PM match will start at 6:00 PM GMT.

India vs England warm-up match: Where to catch India vs England Live Streaming in UK

Fans can catch Oman vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming in the UK on the Sky Sports network with the 3:30 IST matches starting at 11:00 AM UK time. The 7:30 PM matches will begin at 3:00 PM UK time.

India vs England warm-up match preview

Players from both teams will be well versed with the playing conditions having taken part in the recently concluded IPL 2021 tournament. While today's match is just a warm-up fixture, it will however play an important role in terms of giving the teams an idea of getting out the right combination in lead up to the main event. Apart from finding the winning combination, the match will give chance to those players who failed to find their groove during the recently concluded IPL 2021 tournament. India's last appearance in T20Is was back in July when they toured Sri Lanka. However, a large part of players from the Team India squad including captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma did not play in the series since they were busy with the Test series in England.