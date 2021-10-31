India Vs New Zealand Live Stream: How To Watch T20 World Cup Match In India, UAE And UK

In what is touted as an enthralling clash, Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in match no. 28 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on October 31. Both teams face each other in the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup after facing defeats at the hands of Pakistan in their respective opening matches. India faced a 10 wickets defeat at the hands of Pakistan on October 24, whereas, the Kiwis were defeated by 5 wickets.

Both teams meet each other for the second time in 2021 in an ICC tournament, after playing the inaugural edition of the ICC Test Championship final earlier in the year. Before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 began on October 17, the India vs New Zealand clash was being seen as one of the most important matches of Group-2 of the Super-12 stage, however, now this game is potentially a make or break clash for both teams. Skippers Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli would look forward to winnning the toss and field first, as so far into the tournament, it is observed that chasing in the wickets of UAE is much easier than defending a total.

How to watch India vs New Zealand, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in India?

Cricket fans in India can tune in to the live telecast by Star Sports to enjoy India vs New Zealand, the Super-12 match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the T20 World Cup in India and will telecast the matches on its Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD channels. The live streaming of the match will also be available on the mobile application and website of the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST from the Dubai International Stadium.

How to watch India vs New Zealand, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE?

Cricket fans wondering how to watch India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 match live in the United Arab Emirates(UAE), can tune in to the Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). The live streaming of the match will be available on OSN.com and www.wavo.com. The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM in the UAE.

How to watch India vs New Zealand, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can tune in to the live telecast by Sky Sports, in order to watch India vs New Zealand, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on Sky Sports NOW. The match will start at 3:00 PM in the UK from the Dubai International Stadium.

