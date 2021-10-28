India Vs NZ, T20 WC: What Is Hardik Pandya's Record As A Bowler In T20 Internationals?

Questions were raised over Hardik Pandya's selection in playing XI after Pakistan defeated India in their Super 12 opener and registered their first-ever victory over the 'Men in Blue' in T20 World Cup. Various cricket experts and fans advocated not including Hardik Pandya if he cannot bowl for the team. Now, Team India will lock horns with New Zealand on October 31, and the BCCI has shared a major hint that the 28-year-old cricketer might bowl against the 'Black Caps'. Despite various cricket experts suggesting to drop Hardik Pandya, skipper Virat Kohli has been backing the Mumbai Indian cricketers.

One of the major reasons behind Virat Kohli's support to Hardik Pandya is what he has achieved so far as a cricketer both in IPL as well as for Team India. From striking the ball big to rolling his arm over decently, Hardik Pandya is being considered one of the most complete modern-day cricketers. Ahead of the India vs New Zealand match, here is how Hardik Pandya has delivered with the bowl for the team in T20 -

Hardik Pandya bowling stats

Coming to Hardik Pandya's bowling stats, the 28-year-old cricketer has played 50 T20 International matches and has taken 42 wickets with an economy rate of 8.17. In terms of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Hardik has played 92 matches and has taken 42 wickets with an economy rate of 9.06. It is pertinent to mention here that Hardik Pandya's bowling and batting is one of the vital cogs when the Mumbai Indians dominated the league.

Hardik Pandya's injury concern

Hardik, who last rolled his arms over in the Sri Lanka series in July, did not bowl a single over in the UAE leg of the IPL for Mumbai Indians. Hardik had also hurt his shoulder while batting against Pakistan and did not take the field after India's innings as he had to go for scans.

Hardik has not bowled regularly for India as well as his IPL side Mumbai Indians since he underwent back surgery in 2019. The Baroda cricketer had suffered a back injury during the 2018 Asia Cup following which he was bowling in patches to keep himself fit for the 2019 World Cup. After the World Cup, Hardik went under the knife in the United Kingdom and started his rehabilitation to gain his strength back. However, before Hardik could recover fully, he sustained another injury on his shoulder in 2020 and was ruled out from bowling in order to gain full recovery.

(Image: PTI)