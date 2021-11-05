India Vs Scotland Live Stream: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE & UK

The 37th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup will see India lock horns against Scotland at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. The match is slated to begin at 7:30 pm IST with the toss scheduled for 30 minutes prior to that. India are coming into the game on the back of a massive win against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. India are clear favourties to win tonight's clash with Scotland, still waiting to open their account in the Group 2 fixtures after having played 3 matches. India and Scotland have never played a T20 international against each other.

India's Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Traveling reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel.

Scotland's Squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal. Travelling Reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole.

India vs Scotland: How to watch T20 World Cup in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch all the ICC T20 World Cup games live on Star Sports Network between October 17 and November 14. Star Sports has the exclusive rights to broadcast the T20 World Cup in India and in neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, and Afghanistan. People in India can also stream the T20 World Cup games live on Disney+ Hotstar for a minimum subscription fee of Rs. 499.

India vs Scotland: How to watch T20 World Cup in UAE?

The ICC T20 World Cup games can be accessed live in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). Cricket fans can also stream all the matches live on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The 3:00 pm matches will start at 2:00 pm UAE time, while the 7:30 pm match will start at 6:00 pm UAE time.

India vs Scotland: How to watch T20 World Cup in the UK?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can watch all the ICC T20 World Cup games live on Sky Sports Network, which has purchased the rights to telecast the marquee event across the country. For online audiences in the UK, the T20 World Cup matches will be live-streamed on the video-streaming platform NOW, a subsidiary of Sky Group. The 3:30 pm IST matches will start at 11:00 am in the UK. The 7:30 pm matches will begin at 3:00 pm in the UK.

Image: @T20WorldCup/@CricketScotland/Twitter