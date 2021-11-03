'India Won The World Cup Under Him': Piyush Chawla Comes Out In Support Of MS Dhoni

Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla has come forward and urged passionate Indian cricket fans to back the national team in these difficult times after their lackluster performance so far in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. More importantly, Chawla has given special mention to former skipper MS Dhoni while urging the critics to think before critising the legendary cricketer.

Taking to his official Koo handle, Piyush Chawla wrote that when India had won the 2011 World Cup under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, the entire nation celebrated back then. He then added that it is wrong to criticise the veteran stumper today and then went on to add that if one can celebrate the team's victory then, they should also stand by them during times of difficulties.

MS Dhoni has been appointed as the mentor of Team India for the ongoing T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Afghanistan

Team India on Sunday, October 31, registered its second defeat in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the hands of New Zealand by eight wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. Following the defeat against New Zealand, Virat Kohli & Co now stand on the brink of elimination from the tournament. The Men In Blue now need to win all their matches and at the same time also rely on other results to go their way as well. The Indian team will be up against a spirited Afghanistan team at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and a defeat here will shatter all their leftover hopes.

Will luck favor skipper Virat Kohli in crucial India vs Afghanistan encounter?

Apart from dismal batting display, one of the major factors that cost dearly for India is the toss. In the first two matches, luck did not favour skipper Virat Kohli and Team India lost the second toss on a trot. In the ongoing T20 World Cup, the toss has been the deciding factor in the majority of the match. Unlike other skippers of Team India, Virat Kohli does not have a sound record when it comes to flipping the coin. In fact, during the series against England in March, Virat Kohli lost 10 out of 12 tosses.

Afghanistan on the other hand have won all their tosses so far and in fact, they have gone to win two of their last two games. The Mohammad Nabi-led side also had the Pakistan game in the bag before middle-order batter Asif Ali's four straight sixes in the penultimate over took the match away from them.