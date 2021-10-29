Indian Cricketers Play Beach Volleyball To Spend Leisure Time Ahead Of NZ Clash; Watch

Ahead of their T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand, Team India players took some time off to play beach volleyball. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) turned to social media to share a video where Virat Kohli and his men can be seen playing volleyball at the beach in the UAE. While Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni were in the same team, KL Rahul was leading the charge on the other side. Rahul was even seen smashing the ball towards the end of the video to secure a point for his team. The video has garnered more than 76,000 views on Twitter alone since being shared a couple of hours ago.

A game of beach volleyball as #TeamIndia unwinds in their day off! 👍 👌#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/3JXOL17Rr3 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 29, 2021

ICC T20 World Cup 2021

The Indian cricket team began their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. India lost to Pakistan by a massive margin of 10 wickets. The Men in Blue had never lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in any of their World Cup games since the inception of the competition. India are currently sitting at the fifth spot in the Group 2 points table with 0 points in 1 game.

The Indian team is currently facing a couple of issues with their selection of the playing XI, including questions like whether to play Hardik Pandya in the next match. Hardik was included in the starting XI in India's last match against Pakistan despite his unavailability with the ball.

India are all set to play its second match of the Super 12 stage against New Zealand on October 31. Another loss for either team could mean an early end to their T20 World Cup campaign, considering they will win their next three games against less superior sides like Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia.

As far as the World Cup is concerned, England and Australia are looking good to qualify for the knockout stage from Group 1. Both teams have won the two games they have played in the competition so far and have 4 points each. Pakistan, on the other hand, are the table topper in Group 2 with 4 points to their name. Pakistan's chances of qualification will increase by multiple folds if they beat Afghanistan in tonight's clash.

Image: BCCI/Twitter