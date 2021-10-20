Irfan Pathan & Wasim Jaffer Identify One 'tricky Problem' For India Ahead Of T20 World Cup

While Team India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign has not officially begun, one significant worry has already emerged during the warm-up games. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has not yet bowled a single over in the two warm-up games, thereby requiring part-timers including Virat Kohli to chip in with a few overs.

India will hope to address this issue before their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign officially begins against Pakistan on Sunday, October 24. Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Wasim Jaffer believe that 'things can become tricky' for India going into the tournament as Hardik Pandya has not bowled yet.

Irfan Pathan and Wasim Jaffer highlight worry for Team India

Both Irfan Pathan and Wasim Jaffer took to their respective Twitter handles to highlight why Hardik Pandya's absence from the bowling line-up is a worry for Team India going into the T20 World Cup 2021.

Irfan Pathan wrote that fans would be hoping for Hardik Pandya to bowl for India in the tournament even though he is 'still not looking his usual'. He stated that finishing off the high-pressure games could become tricky for the Indian team if Hardik Pandya continues to be absent from the bowling line-up.

Yes hardik still not looking his usual, but now the World Cup is here and you hope he delivers when the time comes. Otherwise, things can become tricky for the Indian team as far as finishing the high pressures games are concerned! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Jaffer, who is known for his witty replies and sense of humour, once again posted a meme to make his point. The former Indian batter posted a still from the movie, 'Hera Pheri,' where the actors can be seen wondering why Hardik Pandya 'the bowler' has not arrived yet.

Rohit Sharma reveals when Hardik Pandya would resume bowling

While speaking at the toss, vice-captain Rohit Sharma revealed when Hardik Pandya would resume bowling.

"Hardik is coming along pretty well, but it'll be a while before he will start to bowl. He hasn't started bowling, but he should be ready by the start of the tournament. We have quality in the main bowlers, but you need an option for a 6th bowler. We want to make sure that we get the 6th bowling option, some options in the batting order as well, we'll try all those things today."

Although India defeated Australia comfortably by chasing down a target of 153 runs in just 17.1 overs, concerns persist, with the team's 6th bowling option yet to be sorted out. Hence, if Hardik does not bowl, 'things can become tricky', as claimed by Pathan.