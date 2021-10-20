Last Updated:

Irfan Pathan & Wasim Jaffer Identify One 'tricky Problem' For India Ahead Of T20 World Cup

While Team India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign has not officially begun, one significant worry has already emerged during the warm-up games.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Hardik Pandya T20 World Cup 2021

Image: AP, PTI, Instagram@WasimJaffer


While Team India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign has not officially begun, one significant worry has already emerged during the warm-up games. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has not yet bowled a single over in the two warm-up games, thereby requiring part-timers including Virat Kohli to chip in with a few overs.

India will hope to address this issue before their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign officially begins against Pakistan on Sunday, October 24. Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Wasim Jaffer believe that 'things can become tricky' for India going into the tournament as Hardik Pandya has not bowled yet.

Irfan Pathan and Wasim Jaffer highlight worry for Team India

Both Irfan Pathan and Wasim Jaffer took to their respective Twitter handles to highlight why Hardik Pandya's absence from the bowling line-up is a worry for Team India going into the T20 World Cup 2021.

Irfan Pathan wrote that fans would be hoping for Hardik Pandya to bowl for India in the tournament even though he is 'still not looking his usual'. He stated that finishing off the high-pressure games could become tricky for the Indian team if Hardik Pandya continues to be absent from the bowling line-up.

READ | T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma reveals when Hardik Pandya will be ready to resume bowling

Meanwhile, Jaffer, who is known for his witty replies and sense of humour, once again posted a meme to make his point. The former Indian batter posted a still from the movie, 'Hera Pheri,' where the actors can be seen wondering why Hardik Pandya 'the bowler' has not arrived yet. 

READ | Hardik Pandya reveals mental toll after suspension in 2019: ‘People said I am done’

Rohit Sharma reveals when Hardik Pandya would resume bowling

While speaking at the toss, vice-captain Rohit Sharma revealed when Hardik Pandya would resume bowling.

"Hardik is coming along pretty well, but it'll be a while before he will start to bowl. He hasn't started bowling, but he should be ready by the start of the tournament. We have quality in the main bowlers, but you need an option for a 6th bowler. We want to make sure that we get the 6th bowling option, some options in the batting order as well, we'll try all those things today."

Although India defeated Australia comfortably by chasing down a target of 153 runs in just 17.1 overs, concerns persist, with the team's 6th bowling option yet to be sorted out. Hence, if Hardik does not bowl, 'things can become tricky', as claimed by Pathan.

READ | Hardik Pandya recalls time when MS Dhoni slept on floor for him after 2019 suspension
READ | 'Respect Yuvraj Singh's opinion, but no one needs to work on my mind': Hardik Pandya
Tags: Hardik Pandya, T20 World Cup 2021, Team India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com