Irfan Pathan Stands Up For Mohammed Shami Amid T20 World Cup Abuse; 'this Needs To Stop' 

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 opener match in Dubai on Sunday came as a disappointment for many Indian cricket lovers as India was defeated by Pakistan. Led by Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue lost by 10 wickets as openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam took their team to the finish line in 17.5 overs. Many fans took to their social media to express their disappointment over the one-sided defeat.

In particular, fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been at the receiving end of major online hate for his performance in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday. With 43 runs in 3.5 overs, the bowler's overs proved to be the most expensive for the Indian team as Pakistan scored two fours and a six during the final three overs during Shami's over. Amidst the online abuse against the cricketer, former all-rounder Irfan Khan took to his social media to extend his support to Shami urging netizens to put an end to the hate train.

Irfan Khan on Mohammed Shami receiving hate

Irfan Khan, who won man of the match in the 2007 T20 World Cup against Pakistan, took to his Twitter on October 25 to respond to the online abuse being targeted towards Mohammed Shami post-Sunday's match. He recalled the times he lost against Pakistan and stated that he has never been told 'to go to Pakistan'. He wrote,

''Even I was part of #IndvsPak battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I’m talking about of few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP. #Shami''

This defeat against Pakistan has put the Indian team at the bottom of Group 2 in T20 World Cup. The team has another chance to bounce back at the next match on Sunday against the New Zealand team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Image: PTI