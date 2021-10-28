'Is PTV Crazy Or What?': Shoaib Akhtar Taken Off-air After Already Having Resigned

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was involved in a massive controversy on state-owned PTV as he walked out of a Live TV programme after the host asked him to leave on account of being 'oversmart and rude'. Shortly after, he then also resigned from his post as a cricket analyst and cited being treated badly and insulted on-air by host Nauman Niaz while other senior Cricketers were also present. Akhtar was present on the show as one of the experts to voice his opinions on Pakistan's five-wicket win over New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Although the former Pakistani pacer resigned from his post, PTV has now decided that both he and anchor Nauman Niaz will be taken off-air, which has provoked the fiery Akhtar once again within moments of the decision being taken. As per The Nation, PTV had reported that they were taking both Akthar and Niaz off-air until further inquiry, and it took no time for the 'Rawalpindi Express' to respond.

Shoaib Akthar responds to claim that he's taken off PTV

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Akthar laughed off claims that PTV took him off the air. The 46-year old responded that it is 'hilarious' to hear that PTV took him off-air, stating that he 'resigned in front of 220 million Pakistanis and billions across the world." He ended his post by rhetorically asking if PTV was 'crazy' as he demeaned the Pakistani TV channel by asking, 'Who are they to off-air me?'

Well thats hilarious.

I resigned in front of 220 million Pakistanis & billions across the world.

Is PTV crazy or what? Who are they to off air me? https://t.co/514Mk0c64e — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 28, 2021

The controversy involving Akthar and Nauman Niaz began when the Rawalpindi Express ignored the questions of the PTV show host and began giving his opinions on another topic. Due to the 46-year old's snubs, the PTV host clearly felt undermined and irked.

As a result, Niaz told the former Pakistani pacer that he will not tolerate such misbehaviour and asked him to leave the show before calling for a commercial break. Akthar then took off his microphone and left the set, with Niaz not attempting to call him back either. Since the spat took place between fellow experts and cricketing legends Sir Vivian Richards, David Gower, among others, Akthar felt insulted.

Dr Nauman Niaz and Shoaib Akhtar had a harsh exchange of words during live PTV transmission. pic.twitter.com/nE0OhhtjIm — Kamran Malik (@Kamran_KIMS) October 26, 2021

Shoaib Akthar and Nauman Niaz explain their side of controversy

Shoaib Akthar took to his social media handle and posted multiple tweets on Wednesday to explain why he had no other choice but to leave the TV programme, citing that he felt insulted in front of his fellow experts.

Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I shud clarify.dr noman was abnoxious and rude wen he asked me to leave the show,it was embarrassing specially wen u have legends like sir Vivian Richards and David gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

and seniors and millions watching. I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying I was pulling dr nomans leg with this mutual understanding that dr noman will also politely apologise and we will move on with the show ,which he refused to do. Then I had no other choice . — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

Meanwhile, before walking out of the programme, he also apologized for the spat. "My apologies for this, but I am resigning immediately from PTV sports as I have been insulted and treated badly on live television in front of the nation," said the former Pakistani pacer.

Similarly, Nauman Niaz also explained his side of the spat by taking to his official Twitter handle.