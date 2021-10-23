Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shami Not In VVS Laxman's Predicted Playing XI

Team India will be kicking off their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday where the inaugural edition's winners will not only be hoping to get off to a winning start but also keep their unbeaten run against the Men In Green intact in the showpiece event.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash this weekend, former Indian Test specialist VVS Laxman has picked his Playing XI where he has made three notable omissions. One happens to be a wicket-keeper batsman with the other two being a frontline pacer and a premier spinner respectively.

T20 World Cup: VVS Laxman excludes 3 players from his Playing XI vs Pakistan

While speaking on Star Sports, VVS Laxman said that The Indian team is 'spoilt for choices' and went on to add that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be opening the innings, whereas, skipper Virat Kohli will come at number three with Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant occupying the fourth and fifth spots. According to Laxman, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah take the sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth positions respectively.

"No. 10 and No. 11 will be two spinners, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar", the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

VVS Laxman has excluded the likes of emerging cricketer Ishan Kishan, one of India's experienced speedsters Mohammed Shami and senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin respectively.

T20 World Cup: Team India eye a sixth straight win over arch-rivals

Pakistan and India have played a total of five matches in the T20 World Cup and the Men in Green have suffered humiliation in all of them. Two of those thrilling wins came in the final as well as the group stage match of the 2007 edition where MS Dhoni's boys won the contest via a bowl-out after both teams were tied at the same score after the completion of the 40 overs combined.

The 2009 T20 world champions would be hoping to rewrite history this time around. . However, Virat Kohli and Co. are expected to put on a dominating show against Pakistan since they will enter the competition as one of the favourites to win the prestigious tournament.