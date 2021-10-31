In an exciting clash, hoping to carry their title prospects beyond the ongoing Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, Team India will take on New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of the crucial New Zealand clash, Team India cricketers were seen sharing fun sessions on the occasion of Halloween. Among the various videos which went viral on social media, one included Team India batter Ishan Kishan and speedster Shardul Thakur doing a hilarious ballroom dance.

In the video shared by the Mumbai Indians, Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan can be seen doing hilarious ballroom dance, while Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya enjoying themselves with their kids. Not only this, but Virat Kohli is also seen playing music on his phone, to which, Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur danced their way around.

Team India celebrates Halloween

Apart from Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur's dance, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma shared a few glimpses from her Halloween night party via Instagram, in which kids could be seen posing with pumpkin baskets. But what caught the attention of netizens was the glimpse of Vamika dressed as a fairy. Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma shared a few photos from the party. In one of the pictures, Vamika, dressed as a fairy with wings, sat on the floor in a frilly frock and unicorn headband, while cricketer Kishan held Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son Agastya. The photo also featured R Ashwin's daughters Aadhya and Akhira and Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira holding pumpkin baskets. Sharing the picture, Anushka Sharma wrote, "Happy Halloween from this cute bunch. Oh and Ishan Kishan too."

India vs New Zealand

The 28th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup will see India lock horns against New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. IST with the toss slated to be held 30 minutes prior to that. India and New Zealand will come into tonight's match on the back of defeats in their respective first games of the tournament. Both teams will be eager to win the match in order to register their first victory of the Super 12 stage. Another loss for either team could mean an early end to their T20 World Cup campaign.

India and New Zealand have played a total of 16 T20 internationals against each other. Both sides are on equal footing when it comes to the head-to-head record in the shortest format of the game. Both India and New Zealand have won eight games each out of the 16 T20Is. In the last five matches, however, India has an edge over the Kiwis as they beat them in all of those games. In ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand is ahead of India with two wins in two matches.

(Image: Mumbai Indians/Instagram/BCCI)