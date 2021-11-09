Jasprit Bumrah was Team India's key performer with the ball in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 barring the game against arch-rivals Pakistan which the Men In Blue lost by 10 wickets. He created a new individual record when he ended up surpassing leggie Yuzvendra Chahal to become India's highest wicket-taker in T20I during the Super 12 clash against Scotland last week and while Bumrah came up with yet another impactful performance with the ball in the inconsequential match against Namibia on Monday, he had a forgettable day as he missed the stumps but the one that he missed in the death overs stood out the most.

T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah hilariously misses the stumps

It took place during the penultimate over of the first innings. On the third ball of the 19th over, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a yorker-length delivery to Jan Frylinck who came way outside the crease after having defended the ball just in time, and that too with great difficulty. Bumrah did manage to stop the ball with his right hand as at the same time also had an easy opportunity to run the batsman out.

Jan Frylinck had already given up as the pace spearhead threw the ball at the stumps. Surprisingly, it did not make any contact with the wickets even though it was a good throw. Jasprit Bumrah went back to mark his run-up as his Mumbai Indians teammate Hardik Pandya was seen having a hearty laugh after what had just happened.

Even the netizens had a gala time on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

Despite missing the stumps, Jasprit Bumrah finished his spell with figures of 2/19 from his four overs with an economy of 4.75.

T20 World Cup: India vs Namibia

The coin landed in Indian skipper Virat Kohli's favour and he decided to bowl first. The opening pair of Stephan Baard and Michael Van Lingan ensured a good start for the Namibians with a 33-run partnership before the former's dismissal in the fifth over.

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin then worked in tandem after the Powerplay overs as they picked up three wickets each. All-rounder David Wiese then scored a vital 26 that helped Namibia post a decent total of 132/8 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54) registered an 86-run opening stand and an impactful unbeaten 25 from Suryakumar Yadav took the Men In Blue over the line by nine wickets and 28 balls to spare in this dead-rubber contest.

Team India lost their opening two games against Pakistan and then New Zealand by huge margins- 10 & eight wickets respectively which did some damage to their Net Run Rate and while they made amends with big wins over Afghanistan and Scotland, it all came down to New Zealand vs Afghanistan Super 12 match to decide India's future in the tournament and with the BlackCaps' one-sided win over Afghans by eight wickets on Sunday, the Virat Kohli-led side's semis qualification hopes were completely shattered as they failed to make the semis for the first time since the 2012 edition.