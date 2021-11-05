Last Updated:

Jasprit Bumrah Overtakes Yuzvendra Chahal As India's Highest Wicket Taker In T20Is

In the game vs Scotland, Jasprit Bumrah secured a figure of 3.4-1-10-2, thereby taking his tally of wickets to 64, overtaking Yuzvendra Chahal's 63.

Bumrah

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday became India’s highest wicket-taker in the men’s T20 Internationals after dismissing Scotland's Mark Watt in the fourth ball of the 17th over as India bowled out Scotland for 85.

Coming into the game, Bumrah had picked up 62 T20I wickets, one behind Yuzvendra Chahal's count of 63 wickets. In the game against Scotland, the speedster secured a figure of 3.4-1-10-2, thereby taking his tally of wickets to 64 and surpassing the leg spinner.

Jasprit Bumrah made his T20 international debut back in 2016 during India's tour of Australia where he came into the spotlight and was one of the best bowlers during the tour. The bowler has also been a key member of the Indian cricket team across all formats and has over 100 wickets in each of the other formats (Test cricket and ODI).

T20 World Cup: India vs Scotland as it happened

Having won a rare toss, Indian captain Virat Kohli, who also celebrated his 33rd birthday, chose to bowl first. Jasprit Bumrah was quick to give India an early breakthrough by picking the wicket of Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer. Soon, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja joined the party. While Ashwin picked up one wicket, both Jadeja and Shami picked three each as India bundled Scotland out for 85.

India needed to chase this target down in 8.5 overs in order to go past New Zealand's net run rate, and in 7.1 overs to go past Afghanistan's. However, India completed their chase in just 6.3 overs. Nevertheless, the NRR will be in equation only if Afghanistan beat New Zealand.

