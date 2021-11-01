Jasprit Bumrah Talks About 'bio Bubble & Mental Fatigue' After India's Loss To New Zealand

Team India's hope of qualifying for the semifinal round of the T20 World Cup hangs in balance following their 8 wicket loss to New Zealand on Sunday, October 31. The Men in Blue had already lost to Pakistan in their opening fixture and the loss in the do-or-die clash has somewhat derailed the campaign. Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday revealed the reason behind the team's poor performance in the tournament so far.

Team India has been playing non-stop cricket for the past six months which include five-match Test series against England following which the players were involved in the second leg of the IPL 2021 which ended just a couple of days back before the start of the T20 World Cup.

While speaking during the press conference following India vs New Zealand match, Jasprit Bumrah said,

"Absolutely, sometimes you need a break. You miss your family. You've been on the road for six months. So all of that sometimes play on the back of your mind. But when you're on the field, you don't think of all those things .. Obviously staying in a bubble and staying away from your family for such a long period of time does play a role. The BCCI also tried their best to make us feel comfortable .. It's a difficult time. There's a pandemic going on, so we try to adapt but sometimes bubble fatigue, mental fatigue also creeps in."

T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah on performance from Team India batters

During the press conference, Jasprit Bumrah while defending Indian batters poor performance in India vs New Zealand match spoke about how they looked to play "an attacking game" in a bid to give extra 30 runs to the bowlers on a dew-laden surface. He said "Batters wanted to give a cushion of 20 to 30 extra runs and in that process, they played a lot of attacking shots, which didn't come off today. In the second innings, batting does get easier so they wanted to give that cushion to the bowlers and, in that thought process, played lot of attacking shots,".

He further added, "Scoring 25 to 30 runs (on two-paced wicket) was not very easy but that was the extra responsibility that you had to take. It's difficult and that's why everyone playing the evening game is choosing to bowl first. There's a massive difference and our batters knew they had to give us a cushion. They tried their best and it didn't come off today,".

With PTI inputs