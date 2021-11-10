Jasprit Bumrah Thanks Outgoing Ravi Shastri's Coaching Team For 'invaluable Contribution'

India's ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday thanked Ravi Shastri and his team of coaches for their "invaluable contribution" towards Indian cricket. Ravi Shastri and other members of his support staff, including bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar, completed their last assignment with Team India at the ICC T20 World Cup.

Bumrah took to social media to express his gratitude as he thanked them for their guidance and tireless work behind the scenes. Bumrah also wished them luck for their future endeavours.

The Ravi Shastri-led support staff was vital in Team India's exponential rise as one of the best touring teams in the world. The trio was part of the set-up when India registered two historic Test series wins in Australia and were also present to witness the amazing comeback in England earlier this year. India are 2-1 up in the series against England, which is scheduled to be completed next year.

Kohli thanks Shastri & co.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to social media to express his gratitude towards Shastri & his team. Kohli took to Twitter to thank Shastri, Arun and Sridhar for their immense contribution, and also wished them well for the future. "Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all," Kohli said in his tweet.

Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time ⭐🤝 pic.twitter.com/42hx4Q7cfq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 10, 2021

The BCCI, on Tuesday, posted a video in which Ravi Shastri was heard giving his farewell speech to the players. Ravi Shastri in his final speech to the Team India players said, "You guys as a team have over-exceeded my expectations with the way you played. Over the last few years to go across the globe, across all formats and beat everyone, makes you one of the great teams that have played the game."

Ravi Shastri was appointed the head coach of the Indian Men's Cricket team in 2017 after the Champions Trophy final, in which India lost to arch-rivals Pakistan. Under Shastri's coaching, India played 43 Tests, 76 ODIs, and 65 T20Is, of which they won 25 games in the longest format, 51 matches in the 50-over format, and 42 T20 internationals.

As far as Shastri's successor is concerned, the BCCI has appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid to assume the role ahead of India's upcoming bilateral series against New Zealand.

