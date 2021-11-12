Jimmy Neesham Highlights Big Reason Behind New Zealand's Consistent Success In Cricket

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham highlighted that the team has got robust strategies in place when preparing for a game and that the team is quick to put behind a loss and that has helped the Blackcaps maintain consistency and produce results.

Speaking to New Zealand Cricket the all-rounder said "Look, I think we're experienced at it. We've done so well and so consistently in tournaments across five or six years. We know how to I suppose hit the reset button and put a win or a loss behind us pretty quickly. We've got pretty robust strategies around how to prepare for games with scouting, planning, and all that kind of stuff. So, those strategies will all kick over the next couple of days and we will get back on the training paddock tomorrow I think and prepare as best as we can."

The all-rounder also spoke about his short cameo, "I hit CJ (Chris Jordan) for a six and Daz (Daryl Mitchell)sort of came down and said: 'What do you think?' I just said, "I'm going to try and hit every ball for six." It doesn't always come out of the middle but chunked a couple and got enough to get over the rope. "Yeah, ended up doing reasonably comfortably in the end," Jimmy Neesham, who played a quickfire 11-ball 27 said.

The player's contribution along with Daryl Mitchell unbeaten 72 of 47-balls saw New Zealand win by five wickets with six balls to spare.

Jimmy Neesham reveals why he held back his celebrations after the semifinal win

With New Zealand's win over England, the team sealed a place in the final of the T20 World Cup but Jimmy Neesham held back his celebrations. When asked about why he did not join the celebrations, the player who was also a part of the 2019 World cup squad that lost the final said "It's a situation worthy of celebrating I guess - winning a semi-final - but you don't come halfway around the world just to win a semi-final" and said there will be a gala celebration if they win the final."We've got our sights pretty firmly set on the game in a few days' time... I'm personally, and we as a team, are not getting ahead of ourselves. One game to go and I'm sure there will be a bigger outpouring of emotion if we manage to get across the line," he added.

