Jimmy Neesham Reveals Reason Behind Not Celebrating After New Zealand's Win Over England

The job is still not finished according to New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham whose cameo knock helped New Zealand qualify for the finals of T20 World Cup 2021 currently underway in UAE. The England vs New Zealand first semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2021 saw Kane Williamson's team coming out on top by 5 wickets. While the entire team celebrated the victory over England, Neesham was pictured sitting quietly on the chair after the win.

England vs New Zealand: Jimmy Neesham non-celebration picture goes viral

As soon as the winning runs were scored the entire New Zealand contingent celebrated in the dugout except for Jimmy Neesham who sat on the chair with arms crossed and a sphinx-like expression while the teammates jumped and punched the air in celebration. A photo of that very moment went viral on social media and Neesham re-tweeted it with the caption: “Job finished? I don’t think so.” New Zealand will meet either Australia or Pakistan, who play later on Thursday, in Sunday’s final.

Job finished? I don’t think so. https://t.co/uBCLLUuf6B — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 10, 2021

Talking about New Zealand record in ICC events, the Blackcaps reached the final of the last two 50-over World Cups, losing to England in the 2019 classic on boundary count. Back in 2015, New Zealand was beaten by Australia in the 2015 Trans Tasmanian final. This is the first time that New Zealand has entered the final of the T20 World Cup.

Jimmy Neesham career stats

Talking about Jimmy Neesham career stats the all-rounder has represented New Zealand in 12 Test matches, 66 ODI and 35 T20I scoring a total of 2426 runs across all formats. While bowling Neesham has picked up 14 wickets in Test, 68 wickets in ODI and 18 wickets in T20I

Recap of England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semifinal

Having been asked to bat first, England openers Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow provided a decent start at the top before New Zealand pacer Adam Milne provided the breakthrough. Buttler was next to perished trapped LBW by Ish Sodhi. Moeen Ali joined Malan at the crease as both players tried to get England's innings back on track. Moeen Ali top-scored with an unbeaten 37-ball 51 to propel England to 166 for four, while Dawid Malan scored 42 off 30 balls as England ended the innings on 166/4.

Chasing 167 to win Martin Guptill (4) began New Zealand's chase with a first-ball boundary but, two balls later, the opener, so vital to his team's prospects, got a leading edge off Woakes to hand England a massive advantage right in the beginning of their innings. As England tightened the noose, Kane Williamson tried to break the shackles but in doing so the Kiwi skipper ended up top-edging Woakes to Rashid, as New Zealand slipped to 13 for two in third over.

Needing 57 off 24 balls, Neesham carted Chris Jordan for two sixes and a four for a total of 23 runs. The big over brought the equation down to 34 from 18 balls for New Zealand. Neesham and Daryl Mitchell then smashed a six each but the former ended up hitting Adil Rashid straight to Eoin Morgan in the covers in the 18th over. However, Mitchell pulverised Chris Woakes for two more sixes and a four to finish the job with an over to spare, something that seemed impossible a few moments ago.

Image: ICC/ Twitter