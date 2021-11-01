Last Updated:

Jos Buttler Hits 1st Century Of T20 World Cup 2021; Hailed As 'best In The World'

England's star batter Jos Buttler on Monday became the first batter to score a century in the T20 World Cup 2021 during the match against Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup

England's star batter Jos Buttler on Monday became the first batter to score a century in the T20 World Cup 2021 during the match against Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Jos Buttler's century came at a time when England had lost their three wickets in quick succession inside the powerplay. Jos Buttler played an unbeaten knock of 101 runs in 67 balls with the help of 6 boundaries and 6 sixes. Jos Buttler's innings against Sri Lanka also became his first century in a T20 international. Before this, Jos Buttler's highest score was unbeaten 83 runs which he scored this year against Team India. 

In terms of the T20 World Cup, Jos Buttler became the 9th batter to score a century in the ICC marquee tournament. Jos Buttler's unbeaten 101 runs pushed England's total to 163 in 20 Overs. Till now (while writing this article), England are yet to be beaten in the T20 World Cup 2021. Earlier, during the match against Australia Buttler also played a brilliant knock of 71 runs in 32 balls.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Netizens hail Jos Buttler's stellar century

As soon as Buttler smashed his first-ever T20 international century, cricketers, cricket experts took to Twitter and hailed the wicket-keeper batter and called him 'best in the world'. 

England vs Sri Lanka

Coming back to England vs Sri Lanka match, Dasun Shanaka & Co won the toss and invited Eoin Morgan-led squad to bat first. Although Sri Lanka went off to a good start as they dismissed three batters of England inside the powerplay. However, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler weaved a partnership and brought back England into the game. Eoin Morgan played a knock of 40 runs in 36 balls. In terms of Sri Lanka's bowling leg-spinner, Hasaranga impressed everyone. In his quota of 4 overs, Hasaranga took 3 wickets and gave away only 31 runs. 

