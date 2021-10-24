Justin Langer Says He Has Full Support Of Australia Squad; 'I've Said It Publicly Before'

Australian coach Justin Langer has admitted that he has full support from Australian players while expressing his desire to renew his contract as the coach after the Ashes series. Langer was appointed the coach of Australia following the Sandpaper Gate scandal in 2018 but he faced some serious criticism regarding his management style, after a series loss to India, early in 2022. But, the team now competes at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, and Langer has full support from his players as he looks forward to continuing to guide the Australian team.

Langer was asked if he has full support from the players or not during an interview with Sydney Daily Telegraph. As reported by foxsports.com.au, while replying to the question, Australian coach Langer said, “Yeah, I do. It's been an incredibly humbling experience. My experience in life is that often in the most humbling periods are the best periods for learning and growing and that's certainly the case for me and I'm sure you can feel it already within the team.” The coach also added that he had conversations with the limited-overs skipper, Aaron Finch, Test-skipper Tim Paine, and vice-captain Pat Cummins, which were the best conversations he has had in his 10 years of career as a coach. Australia is currently playing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, under the captaincy of Finch.

Australia played the opening match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on October 23

Langer went on to say that the players were honest while speaking to him and he has immense respect and admiration for them. He believes the conversation has led to a greater level of trust amongst the team members. Meanwhile, when asked about his desire to continue coaching Australia after the ashes, Langer said, “I've said publicly before that I would. We are incredibly well organised for this (World Cup) campaign and then we get straight into the Ashes. I'm going to put all my attention into that and then we'll see what happens after that.” The Ashes series is scheduled to be played in Australia from December 8, 2021, to January 18, 2022. Australia started their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on October 23 against South Africa. Courtesy of the bowling performance in the opening match, Australia was rewarded with a win by five wickets against the Proteas. They play their next match against Sri Lanka on October 28.

Image: t20worldcup.com