Kane Richardson Reveals Why He Would've Missed T20 World Cup If It Was Played In June

Australian pacer Kane Richardson has played just a limited amount of cricket in the build-up to the T20 World Cup. The 30-year-old was last seen wearing the Australian jersey for the T20I tour of New Zealand in March.

Richardson's IPL 2021 journey also came to an early end after the cricketer along with Adam Zampa returned back home from the IPL bio bubble before the international borders were closed. While talking to ESPNCricinfo, the pacer revealed that he would have missed the T20 World Cup had the tournament happened in June.

Kane Richardson on not taking part in T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup was originally scheduled to take place in India before it was moved to the UAE and Oman due to the country's COVID-19 situation. Kane Richardson despite missing matches has found himself a place in the Australia T20 World Cup squad but isn't a guaranteed starter.

The pacer has earlier excused himself from Australia's tour of West Indies and Bangladesh to be with his wife and the child. He said, "When I did withdraw from West Indies and Bangladesh it was spoken about as a real possibility that guys can jump the queue and take your spot. But at that point, I was so firm in the reasons (that) I wasn't going that they were the main priorities in my mind."

He further revealed that his priority during the global COVID-19 pandemic is to be a husband and a dad and would have given T20 World Cup a miss had it taken place in June.

"If the World Cup had been in June, I wouldn't have gone, that was my strong position. It didn't matter what series it was, I wasn't trying to pick or choose, it was just at that stage I needed to be at home. It was something I was okay with if that happened as well, you can't miss these series then be upset if your position is taken," the Australian pacer said.

He added, "It would have been nice to be available and played all these games but with all that's happened in the world it's been a really tough time to juggle having a family and being a professional cricketer so I've tried the best I can."

Talking about Kane Richardson stats, the cricketer has played 25 ODI matches and 26 T20I matches picking up 39 wickets and 29 wickets respectively.

Australia T20 World Cup squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams