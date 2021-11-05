Kane Williamson Achieves Yet Another Milestone After Win Against Namibia In T20 World Cup

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has achieved yet another milestone after his team beat Namibia in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. With the victory, Williamson became New Zealand's most successful captain in the T20 World Cups, surpassing former Kiwi skipper Daniel Vettori's record. Williamson has now won 7 matches in the T20 World Cups, one more than Vettori, who has six wins in the marquee ICC event. Williamson assumed captaincy for New Zealand across all formats after the retirement of Brendon McCullum in 2016.

He led his side to the semi-final of the 2016 T20 World Cup in his first major assignment as captain of New Zealand. Williamson won four matches as captain in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Kiwi player has won three games in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE, where his side beat India, Scotland, and Namibia to secure the second spot in the Group 2 points table. New Zealand has got one more game left to play against Afghanistan before they could advance to the knockout stage.

New Zealand vs Namibia

As far as today's game is concerned, New Zealand beat Namibia by 52 runs. Batting first, the Kiwis posted a total of 163/4 in 20 overs. New Zealand suffered an early stutter before Glenn Phillips and James Neesham steadied the innings for their side as they forged an unbeaten partnership of 74 runs. Phillips and Neesham scored 39 and 35 runs, respectively. Earlier, Martin Guptill was dismissed by David Wiese for 18 off 18 balls. Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson were then sent back by Bernard Scholtz and Gerhard Erasmus for 19 and 28 runs, respectively. Devon Conway was run out for 17 runs by Erasmus.

In reply, Namibia could score just 111 runs and lost the game by a whopping 52 runs, providing a much-needed boost to New Zealand's net run rate, which could come into play towards the backend of the group stage. Only Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, and Zane Green were able to score more than 20 runs for their side before they fell for 21, 25, and 23 runs, respectively. Trent Boult and Tim Southee picked two wickets each for their side, while Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and James Neesham picked one each. Neesham was adjudged the player of the match for his all-round performance.

Image: AP

