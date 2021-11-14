Kane Williamson & Trent Boult Become First Pair To Achieve Massive Record In World Cricket

New Zealand skippers Kane Williamson and Trent Boult on Sunday achieved a massive milestone while playing the ICC T20 World Cup finale. The duo became the first cricketers in the world to play in three consecutive ICC finals in three different formats. Williamson and Boult have been part of all the three ICC finals that New Zealand has played in the last three years. The pair were part of the New Zealand squad that played in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final, 2021 ICC Test Championship final, and the 2021 T20 World Cup final.

While playing in the final against Australia, Williamson also equalled the record of Marlon Samuels to become the joint-highest run-scorer in a T20 World Cup final match. Williamson achieved the feat after he smashed a 48-ball 85 runs against Australia in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Samuels had achieved the record in 2016 when he scored an unbeaten 85 runs against England in the final of the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup Final: New Zealand vs Australia

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand scored 172/4 in 20 overs courtesy of some brilliant batting by Kane Williamson. While Martin Guptill scored 28 off 35 balls batting at the top of the order, Glenn Phillips and James Neesham came at the backend of the innings and hit 18 and 13 runs, respectively. Williamson's 85-run knock played a vital role in New Zealand posting a huge total in the first innings.

Josh Hazlewood remained the best bowler for Australia in the final as he registered a bowling figure of 3/16 in 4 overs. Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, conceived 60 runs from his quota of 4 overs. Earlier in the game, Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first in the final. At the time of publishing this copy, Australia are batting at 95/1 in 10 overs.

Image: ICC/Twitter