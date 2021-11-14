Last Updated:

Kane Williamson & Trent Boult Become First Pair To Achieve Massive Record In World Cricket

New Zealand skippers Kane Williamson and Trent Boult on Sunday achieved a massive milestone while playing in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
T20 World Cup, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, New Zealand vs Australia, NZ vs AUS, kane williamson records, trent boult records, nz vs aus final

Image: ICC/Twitter


New Zealand skippers Kane Williamson and Trent Boult on Sunday achieved a massive milestone while playing the ICC T20 World Cup finale. The duo became the first cricketers in the world to play in three consecutive ICC finals in three different formats. Williamson and Boult have been part of all the three ICC finals that New Zealand has played in the last three years. The pair were part of the New Zealand squad that played in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final, 2021 ICC Test Championship final, and the 2021 T20 World Cup final. 

While playing in the final against Australia, Williamson also equalled the record of Marlon Samuels to become the joint-highest run-scorer in a T20 World Cup final match. Williamson achieved the feat after he smashed a 48-ball 85 runs against Australia in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Samuels had achieved the record in 2016 when he scored an unbeaten 85 runs against England in the final of the T20 World Cup. 

T20 World Cup Final: New Zealand vs Australia

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand scored 172/4 in 20 overs courtesy of some brilliant batting by Kane Williamson. While Martin Guptill scored 28 off 35 balls batting at the top of the order, Glenn Phillips and James Neesham came at the backend of the innings and hit 18 and 13 runs, respectively. Williamson's 85-run knock played a vital role in New Zealand posting a huge total in the first innings. 

READ | NZ vs AUS: Kiran More names one 'super battle' to look forward to in T20 World Cup final

Josh Hazlewood remained the best bowler for Australia in the final as he registered a bowling figure of 3/16 in 4 overs. Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, conceived 60 runs from his quota of 4 overs. Earlier in the game, Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first in the final. At the time of publishing this copy, Australia are batting at 95/1 in 10 overs.

READ | New Zealand vs Australia: Yuvraj Singh names winner of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final

Image: ICC/Twitter

READ | 'King' Williamson hailed for magnificent 85-run knock in T20 World Cup final vs Australia
READ | T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh mocks Martin Guptill for playing 'Test match' in final
Tags: T20 World Cup, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com