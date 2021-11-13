Kane Williamson On New Zeland Being Seen As The Underdogs - "Not Something We Control"

During a virtual press conference, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson responded to a question posted by ANI, on his views that his Blackcaps side are constantly viewed as underdogs. Responding to the question, the New Zealand skipper said that the 'underdog' tag is not something under their control and they are just focusing on their game.

The Kiwis are set to lock horns with Australia in the finals of the T20 World Cup tomorrow (Sunday, November 14th, 7:30 PM IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. "I mean look, it (the underdog tag) sort of does not have anything to do with us, we focus on our cricket, try our best and we want to keep improving as a side. The different tags is not something we control," said Williamson in replying to during a virtual pre-match press conference.

The Skipper also spoke about Devon Conway’s absence from the AUS vs NZ clash and said that it would be a “big loss” for the team as he has been an integral part of the lineup, “The loss of Devon is a big one. He has been a big part of all formats for us, and a disappointing and freak thing to happen, but for us, it’s keeping our focus on the task, and all the players are really excited about the opportunity tomorrow to go out and try to improve and adjust to a different opposition and a different venue.”

T20 World Cup: New Zealand close to achieving ICC double

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand earlier in June were crowned winners of the World Test champion and are now just one win away from achieving an ICC double. Speaking about the possibility of achieving the feat, Williamson said “It would be some achievement. But where it stands at the moment is there is a game of cricket to play, and for us, it’s focussing on that and focusing on our cricket and looking to go out there and implement those things that are important to us."

The AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup final would also produce a new winner with both Australia and New Zealand never having won a T20 World Cup and Williamson said his team would be ready and are looking forward to playing what would be a really exciting content “It’s great that we are playing our neighbour on the other side of the world in a World Cup final. A really exciting prospect for both teams.” he said.

Image: AP