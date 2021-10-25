After JKPDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday supported the celebrations of Pakistan's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against India, the Kashmiri Pandits have hit back at Mufti, stating that those who celebrated after Pakistan defeated India are not Kashmiris, but 'settlers'.

While speaking to Republic, Kashmiri Pandit and activist Lalit Ambardar said, "I am not surprised to see such statement coming from Mehbooba Mufti and company. They are the on ground face of Pakistani establishment in Kashmir. Everytime she exposes herself and shows her fidelity to her masters in Pakistan."

He added, "And why is she attributing the 'goli maaro' slogans to those who celebrated Pakistan's victory? It was for the traitors. Does she think she is one of them? And those who celebrated Pakistan's victory yesterday are not Kashmiris, they are settlers who challenge India's sovereignty. They are Pakistani stooges operating over the soil of India."

Earlier in the day, Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter and said:

Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak’s win? Some are even chanting murderous slogans- desh ke gadaaron ko goli maaro/calling to shoot traitors. One hasnt forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets when J&K was dismembered & stripped of special status pic.twitter.com/dCKQtj5Uu7 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 25, 2021

In a following tweet, she added, "Let's agree to disagree and take it in the right spirit like Virat Kohli who was the first to congratulate the Pakistani cricket team."

'BLM Matters, Not Indian Jawans In J&K?': India Cricket Team Questioned For Taking The Knee

Ahead of the start of the high-octane clash against Pakistan in the Super 12s stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday, the Virat Kohli-led side took a knee to showcase solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. The Indian players took the knee in solidarity with the BLM movement. The team's decision was met with a massive uproar as netizens questioned them for kneeling for the BLM and not for the civilians and soldiers who had lost their lives due to Pakistan-sponsored killings in J&K. There had been a strong chorus against India's decision to play cricket with Pakistan in the wake of the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. Over the last two weeks, more than 11 civilians have been gunned down brutally in the Union Territory while several jawans have laid down their lives to Pakistan infiltrators in the Poonch encounter operations. However, the BCCI announced that it could not back out of 'commitments' made to the ICC.

Pakistan Defeats India in T20 World Cup

Pakistan brought to an end India's near-three-decade domination on the world stage, beating their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Intent on breaking their run of losses, Pakistan restricted India to 151 for seven after electing to field in the T20 showpiece's blockbuster game. Pakistan then made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare. Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two batters. Earlier, captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a half-century as India recovered from a disastrous start to post a challenging total. Besides Kohli's 49-ball 57, Rishabh Pant slammed 39 in 30 deliveries.