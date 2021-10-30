Keshav Maharaj Says 'no One Is Racist Within Our Team' After Quinton De Kock Controversy

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has made it clear that no one is 'racist' within the team. His remarks came following the recent controversy surrounding the wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock after his refusal to take a knee and also pulling out of the Proteas' ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 game against the defending champions West Indies on Tuesday.

“We all support one another and respect everyone’s cultural, religious, and spiritual differences. I am a very religious person, so I know you’ve got to be accepting of a lot of things, and we respect that," Keshav Maharaj said while speaking to reporters during a media interaction ahead of South Africa's next Super 12 clash against Sri Lanka.

“No one is a racist within our team. We’re all in the team in a good space at the moment. It’s been a tough week, but I think it’s drawn us together and we’ve drawn some strength and inspiration from this", he added.

Quinton de Kock knee controversy

All the players had been directed by the national cricket governing body on Monday, October 25, to ‘take the knee’, in a display of their united stand against racism. Cricket South Africa (CSA) in its statement said that not taking a knee in support of Black Lives Matter (BLM movement) was de Kock's personal stand. However, the southpaw also went on to issue an apology regarding the same.

The statement from Quinton de Kock was released by CSA on Thursday on their social which read "If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so. I chose to keep my thoughts to myself and thought of the price of playing for my family and the country".

He further added, "I know I'm not great with words, but I've tried my best to explain how truly sorry I am for making like this is about me. It is not. I just want to thank my teammates for their support, especially my captain, Temba Bavuma. People might not recognise, but he is a flipping amazing leader. If he and the team, and South Africa, will have me, I would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again."