'King' Williamson Hailed For Magnificent 85-run Knock In T20 World Cup Final Vs Australia

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Sunday smashed the fastest fifty by a captain in any T20 World Cup final during the match against Australia at Dubai International Stadium. In the finale of the T20 World Cup, Kane Williamson smashed his half-century in just 32 balls. Before Williamson, Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara held the record after scoring an unbeaten 64 runs against Pakistan in the 2009 T20 World Cup as captain.

It is pertinent to mention here, Kane Williamson got a lifeline during his early innings when Josh Hazlewood dropped his catch in Mitchell Starc's over. Following the drop catch, Williamson scored three back-to-back boundaries to rub salt in the wounds. Williamson's brilliant knock in the final of the T20 World Cup got praised by not just fans but also by cricket experts on social media.

Fans, cricket experts react to Kane Williamson's brilliant knock in T20 World Cup Final

How good !! … Kane Williamson … Great to see a pure player having the impact on a final … #T20WCFinal — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 14, 2021

The sign of a great batsman. Got to love how Kane Williamson has switched gears without a slog in sight. This is a stunning innings. 18(19) then 51(20) — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 14, 2021

Well played kane. Finish it off strong mate. What a player!!👌👌#T20WorldCup21 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2021

New Zealand vs Australia

Coming back to New Zealand vs Australia match, Kane Williamson was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 85 runs. Williamson completed the knock of 85 runs in just 48 balls aided by 10 fours and 3 sixes. Having won the toss, Aaron Finch opted to bowl first. New Zealand's start was not up to the mark as Daryl Mitchell was dismissed on 11 by Josh Hazlewood. Guptil tried to weave a partnership along with Williamson, however, he was dismissed by leg-spinner Adam Zampa on 28 runs off 35 balls.

(Image: @Blackcaps/Twitter)