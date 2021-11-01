Let India's Players Play In Other Leagues Around The World: Michael Vaughan's Suggestion

Team India batting lineup failed to deliver yet again against New Zeland with the 'Men in Blue' facing an 8 wicket loss to New Zealand on Sunday. The result meant Team India has gone two matches without a victory and are staring at a possibility of making an early exit from the tournament. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has not only lashed out at Team India's performance but also made suggestions to BCCI about allowing players to play T20 League around the world.

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup: Michael Vaughan suggestion to BCCI

The BCCI has denied Indian players from taking part in the T20 League around the world, however, the former England skipper wants Indian players to play which will help them in gaining experience. Following India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup match Michael Vaughan in his tweet wrote, “India should take a leaf out of all other countries … Allow their players to play in other leagues around the World to gain experience[sic].”

India should take a leaf out of all other countries … Allow their players to play in other leagues around the World to gain experience … #India #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

The former cricketer in a series of tweets questioned the approach and mentality of the Virat Kohli led team India and held them responsible for playing a more 2010ish brand of cricket. He even said that India could be on the way out of this T20WorldCup .. the mindset & approach with all that talent so far has been so wrong.

India are playing 2010 Cricket .. The game has moved on .. #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup recap

After winning the toss New Zealand skipper Kane Willamson asked India to bat first. India did not have a great start to their innings with Ishan Kishandismissed in the third over leaving India at 11/1 in 2.5 overs. On the very next ball, Rohit Sharma was dropped by Adam Milne however the opener failed to make the chance count and was dismissed cheaply. KL Rahul who looked good on UAE pitches during IPL 2021 once again perished early putting the team in more trouble. Ish Sodhi broke the backbone of Team India's batting lineup when he dismissed Virat Kohli.

While Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant looked to stabilise the innings, Pant was dismissed in the 16th over for 12 runs off 19 balls. In the 19th over, Hardik Pandya departed for 23 off 24 balls. Shardul Thakur was also caught out soon for a duck, leaving India at 94 for seven. Ravindra Jadeja big shots at the end helped Team India finish the innings with 110 for seven wickets.

New Zealand in run chase did not find much trouble as Daryl Mitchell went on a hitting spree as he hit 46 runs in 29 balls and took the match away from Team India. The loss leaves Virat Kohli led team second from the bottom in Group 2 and also without any point.