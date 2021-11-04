Martin Guptill Reacts To 93-run Innings Vs Scotland; 'Lost About 4.4 Kilos After Batting'

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who scored a well-played 93-run inning last evening vs Scotland in the T20 World Cup has revealed he lost around 4.4 kgs during that knock. The player also said that he came back and started hydrating himself quickly after batting in the scorching heat.

"When I came off the field after batting, I'd lost about 4.4 kilos so the [hydration] process had to start pretty quickly after that," Martin Guptill told TVNZ's Breakfast hours after New Zealand's victory.

The player further went on to talk about the conditions in the UAE and how he is slowly adapting to the conditions. He further went on to speak about Glenn Phillips and recalled how together for Auckland, they had stitched a lot of good partnerships.

"I'm getting there slowly, I was pretty cooked but we have a day off so I won't be doing too much there. We didn't have a great start, losing three wickets in the powerplay, it wasn't quite a rescue mission but Glenn and I had to assess the situation and then put a partnership together. I've played a lot of cricket with Glenn, we know how each other bat, we've put on some good partnerships for Auckland back home, so it was easy to get a partnership going together with him." he said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

NZ vs SCO: Martin Guptill Becomes Second Batsman To Score 3000 Runs In T20I

Take a bow, Martin Guptill 🙇‍♂️



Only the second batter to reach 3000 runs in men's T20Is 👏 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Tapssi9Dwn — ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2021

Martin Guptill became only the second cricketer in men's cricket after India's Virat Kohli to complete 3,000 runs in the T20 internationals. The 35-year-old also became the first batter to hit more than 150 sixes in T20Is and is first on the list for most number most sixes in T20 internationals (154) and has the third-most number of boundaries (268).

And as for New Zealand, their win during yesterday's T20 World Cup clash over Scotland has pushed them significantly closer to reaching the semi-final. Kane Williamson's men will be confident of beating Afghanistan and Namibia in their remaining fixtures and making it to the next stage of the competition.

Image: Twitter/ @Blackcaps