Mehbooba Mufti Justifies Pakistan's WC Win Being Celebrated In India; Praises Virat Kohli

With the Indian cricket team losing to Pakistan’s team on Sunday in the ICC T20 World Cup match, many Indians were upset by India’s loss, their hearts were shattered. However, after the match a back-and-forth broke out in some regions among groups who were allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s victory. Defending these groups who were celebrating Pakistan's win, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti asked why people are agitated with Pakistan's victory being celebrated.

Mehbooba Mufti defends Kashmiri’s celebrating Pak’s victory;compares abrogation of Art 370

Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti defends Indian soil celebration of Pakistan’s victory

In a tweet, defending those celebrating Pakistan's victory in the India-Pak Cricket match, she wrote that Kashmiris were allegedly being threatened and slogans calling them traitors -- “Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaro..’ etc, are being raised. She went on to question people as to why they were asserting anger against the victory of a neighbouring country.

The PDP chief who has been critical of the Centre’s move of scrapping Article 370 and 35A and has frequently batted for talks with Pakistan, scornfully wrote that Kashmiris haven’t forgotten how people celebrated by distributing sweets when Article 370 was abrogated and Kashmir was stripped of its special status. Mufti indirectly compared India’s cricket loss to the eviction of the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir and how the now Union Territory was 'dismembered', she further alleged that celebrating India’s loss should not be condemned as Kashmiris have not forgotten how people celebrated at the loss of people of Kashmir when they suffered.

Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak’s win? Some are even chanting murderous slogans- desh ke gadaaron ko goli maaro/calling to shoot traitors. One hasnt forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets when J&K was dismembered & stripped of special status pic.twitter.com/dCKQtj5Uu7 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 25, 2021

In another continued tweet, Mufti said, “Let's agree to disagree & take it in the right spirit like Virat Kohli, who was the first to congratulate the Pakistani cricket team,” while sharing a picture of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli congratulating Pakistani cricketers Rizwan and Babar Azam after their victory.

Lets agree to disagree & take it in the right spirit like Virat Kohli who was the first to congratulate the Pakistani cricket team. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 25, 2021

Firecrackers are banned during Diwali but yesterday in parts of India there were firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan ‘s victory. Achha they must have been celebrating victory of cricket. Toh , what’s the harm in fireworks on Diwali. Hypocrisy kyun ,Saara gyaan tab hi yaad aata hai — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 25, 2021

Those bursting crackers on Pak winning can’t be Indian! We stand by our boys! #Shameful — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 25, 2021

Image: Twitter/ @MehboobaMufti