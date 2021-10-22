'Mentor' MS Dhoni Turns Throwdown Specialist Ahead Of India's T20 World Cup Opener

With a few days to go before Team India start their T20 World Cup campaign in the Super 12 against arch-rivals Pakistan, 'Mentor' MS Dhoni was seen in the throwdown specialist role during a nets session.

BCCI had appointed MS Dhoni as the mentor of Team India for the T20 World Cup when the squad for the ICC's marquee tournament was announced.

BCCI on Friday took to its Twitter handle and shared a series of photos of MS Dhoni helping Team India batters in the nets as a throwdown specialist. In the photos, Team India's bowling coach Bharat Arun can also be seen along with other support staff members.

Earlier, during the India vs Australia warm-up game. MS Dhoni was seen working closely with Rishabh Pant, helping the youngster sharpen his wicket-keeping skills ahead of the T20 World Cup. Post the exercise and drills, the duo was also seen having a chat and discussing a few things and from what it appeared, it looked like Dhoni was explaining things to Pant on keeping against the spinners.

Virat Kohli 'absolutely delighted' to have MS Dhoni as India's T20 World Cup mentor

During the pre-tournament press-conference, Team India skipper Virat Kohli talked about MS Dhoni's role as mentor for Team India. Virat Kohli admitted that the presence of legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni in India’s dressing room during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will boost the team’s confidence by leaps and bounds.

Dhoni is well known around the world for an eye for minute details and for providing practical advice whenever the team is in need of it. He was recently named as the mentor of Team India’s 15-man T20 World Cup squad by BCCI.

Meanwhile, Team India will kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign with the Super 12 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at DUbai International Stadium.

