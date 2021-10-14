Michael Vaughan Makes Big T20 World Cup Claim During IPL Qualifier 2; Fans Respond

Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 3 wickets and entered the final of IPL 2021. Impressed with the massive turnaround and Eoin Morgan's captaincy, England's former skipper Michael Vaughan on Wednesday opined that the English team is going to make 'another white ball final' hinting at the upcoming T20 World Cup. The tournament is slated to take place from October 17 to November 14. Here's what Michael Vaughan wrote-

Looks like England are making another White ball final … #Morgan #KKR #IPL2021 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 13, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that England was the runner-up during the 2016 T20 World Cup. However, the English team's dream to win their maiden T20 World Cup was demolished when West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite hit 4 sixes to Ben Stokes in the last over and won the match by 4 wickets. However, during the 2019 Cricket World Cup (50 overs) the Eoin Morgan-led team held its nerves and won their maiden title.

Fans react to Michael Vaughan's speculation

It's not because of Morgan's captaincy kkr are winning ....the whole squad is contributing ...infact Morgan's contribution is zero with bat ...any other person in the squad also could do the captaincy with the squad of kkr — Savage Bhat (@im_bhat_45) October 13, 2021

But England Captain is not doing anything For KKR Team

last 9match how much he did score please Tell me Mr Vaughan,

0% contribution Morgan@vikrantgupta73 @rawatrahul9 @sports_tak — Pratap Shetty (@shettypratap710) October 13, 2021

Does he have Varun Chakravarty, Sunil Narine, Shakib Al Hassan, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana in #englandcricket team? — Cric Art (@cric_art_) October 13, 2021

Looks like england is gonna beaten by every team in world cup...though i m a kkr fan still u wont be able to get a place even in semis...morgan is still in kkr just because he is captain otherwise he is NPA of kkr...india is gonna beat u like never before...we bleed blue🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Avish verma (@Avish37862034) October 13, 2021

Although the KKR has showcased a massive turnaround, skipper Eoin Morgan has failed to deliver with the bat for the team. Morgan has played 16 matches in the IPL 2021 and has scored 129 runs with an average of 11.72. Morgan last five innings score read- 0, 5, 13, 2, 2 and 0.

England's Squad for T20 WC

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Traveling Reserves: Reece Topley, Liam Dawson, James Vince

CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final

Coming back to the IPL 2021 Final, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday will take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to register one of the greatest turnarounds by clinching their third IPL title, on the other hand the CSK will look to register their fourth title win. KKR on Wednesday became the third-ever team to make it to the Indian Premier League final after finishing fourth in the group stage of the tournament. There are only two teams that had finished fourth in the group stage and made it to the final of the Indian Premier League. Deccan Chargers did it back in 2009 and the Chennai Super Kings did so in 2012.

Image: Instagram/@michaelvaughan/iplt20.com/BCCI/T20WorldCup