Mitch Marsh Said 'Most Of Australia Hate Me' In 2019; Video Goes Viral After WC Heroics

After Mitchell Marsh helped Australia win its maiden World T20 title, an old interview of his is going viral on social media. In the video that was reshared on Twitter last night, Marsh can be heard saying that most of Australia hates him because of his inconsistent form in Test cricket over the past several years. Marsh was asked to comment about the divide in opinions about him in Australia, to which he replied, "Most of Australia hate me." Marsh further added that he hopes to "win them over one day".

"Yeah, most of Australia hate me. Australians are passionate, they love their cricket, they want people to do well. There's no doubt I've had a lot of opportunities at Test level and haven't quite nailed it. But hopefully they can respect me for the fact that I keep coming back and I love playing for Australia, I love wearing the Baggy Green cap and I keep trying. Hopefully, I'll win them over one day," Marsh said in an interview from the 2019 Ashes.

Marsh played a vital inning on Sunday to help his side become the latest World T20 champion. Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls and was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding performance on the night of the final. The Australian batter finished the tournament as Australia's second-highest run-scorer with 185 runs in five innings, which he scored at an impressive average of 61.66. In Test cricket though, the 30-year-old averages 25.20 in 32 innings.

Coming back to the final, Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets to win the 2021 T20 World Cup. Batting first, the Kiwis had posted a total of 172 runs on the board courtesy of some brilliant batting by Kane Williamson, who scored 85 off 48 balls. In reply, Australia chased down the target with seven balls remaining. David Warner scored 53 off 38 balls to put on a 91-run partnership with Marsh after the early dismissal of Aaron Finch. After Warner was removed by Trent Boult, Marsh finished the run chase with Glenn Maxwell.

