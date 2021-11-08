Mohammad Kaif Urges Fans To Back Team India After Forgettable T20 World Cup Campaign

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif has urged passionate Indian cricket fans to back Team India after their early exit from the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Indian team had a forgettable campaign where they ended up losing their first two matches against arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand respectively which meant that their semi-final qualification hopes were completely dependent on the other teams' performances in the Super 12 stages.

T20 World Cup: Mohammad Kaif urges fans to back Team India

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mohammad Kaif had posted an image of the Indian team's victory lap at the 'Gabba' after winning the Test series against Australia in January this year. He then wrote that 'true fans' do not 'ditch' their team just after a couple of bad games. Furthermore, the ex-middle-order batter mentioned that if the India fans have celebrated the team's historic Test wins at Gabba, & Lord's respectively, then they must be around for Virat Kohli & Co. during their final Super 12 fixture against Namibia in Dubai on Monday.

"The team need you now like never before. Switch on the telly and believe in them. I will surely do, see you there", the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst added.

True fans don't ditch their team after two bad games. If you have celebrated the wins at Gabba and Lord's, be around for them at Dubai today. The team need you now like never before. Switch on the telly and believe in them. I will surely do, see you there. pic.twitter.com/k4h957vEQ8 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 8, 2021

There were some fans who were on the same page with Mohammad Kaif as they agreed to stand by the Indian team in these difficult times. Here are some of the reactions.

Yes sir , those who are trolling and making fun of indian team , they dont deserve to be a fan of indian team anymore , they are a fan of winning indian team not indian team. — Arjit_prasad_das (@Arjitprasaddas3) November 8, 2021

If you criticize our team on few losses then you don't have any right to celebrate when they are victories, as simple as that.



True ICT fans will support ICT anyday irrespective of the results.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — DΣXTΣR_MΩRGΔΠ (@The_Blood_Guy2) November 8, 2021

Hum Jeete ya haare par Hum apni team ke saath hamesh se hai .I love my india 🇮🇳🙏 — Ritik (@Ritikk1645) November 8, 2021

True ..kaif bhai everyone is behind our team ..it's a bad day but against pakis ,wo bhi world cup mein ...yeh problem hai ...we all proud of our team ... — Vikki 2021 (@2021Vikki) November 8, 2021

India T20 World Cup

Team India lost their opening two games against Pakistan and then New Zealand by huge margins- 10 & eight wickets respectively which did some damage to their Net Run Rate and while they made amends with big wins over Afghanistan and Scotland, it all came down to the New Zealand vs Afghanistan Super 12 match to decide India's future in the tournament and with the BlackCaps' one-sided win over Afghans, the Virat Kohli-led side's semis qualification hopes were completely shattered as they failed to make the semis for the first time after the 2012 edition.

India vs Namibia

The Virat Kohli-led side still have one more Super 12 game left against Namibia. Both teams will lock horns at Dubai International Stadium on Monday in what is an inconsequential clash. The Indian team will be playing for pride with the hope of finishing at the third position with a much-improved NRR (Net Run Rate) and six points to their tally. Meanwhile, this will also be Virat Kohli's last match as Team India's T20I skipper.

At the same time, the contest will also mark Ravi Shastri's final assignment as the national cricket team's head coach.