Mohammed Shami Shares Training Photos As India Gears Up To Face NZ: 'Back To The Grind'

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami who recently was subjected to racial slurs after failing to perform during India's 10-wicket loss in their world cup opener to Pakistan, has returned to training. Taking to Twitter, the ace Indian bowler posted photos where he is seen having a chat and sharing his expertise with Jasprit Bumrah and a couple of other net bowlers.

"Back to the Grind Had a productive training session and loved talking to our young talented cricketers. Looking forward to our next game against NZ" Shami wrote.

The India pacer who has been at the receiving end of hateful messages from fans after his 0/43 spell, is one of India's best bowlers and will be key when India take the field against New Zealand. Shami was Punjab Kings's best bowler in the IPL taking 19 wickets in 14 matches and just had a day out of sorts.

The player has shown that he is committed to playing for the country and took an indirect dig at those online trolls. While many fans did tweet out against Shami for his performance against the arch-rivals, the beginning of the instigation were tweets that originated from Pakistan. Earlier, Republic had exposed that the Pakistan-origin conspiracy was behind triggering heavy online trolling against the pacer.

Several Indian cricketers took to social media to back the bowler and asked fans to stop the abuse against a fellow countryman who has given his sweat helping Indian cricket deliver results on the pitch. Taking to their official social media handles, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had extended their support to the player ''Proud. Strong. Upward and onward'' the BCCI wrote.

Aakash Chopra condemns online abuse

Aakash Chopra has become the latest among those who have come in support of the pacer. Taking to his YouTube channel, the former Indian international sympathised with Shami and said that he stands by the player against those promoting hate hiding behind the veil of anonymity. "I deplore what is happening to Mohammed Shami. There are two-three facets to this, let me tell you. Firstly, it's the team that wins and it's the team that loses... A dropped catch, problems in bowling or run-scoring, players don't do it on purpose, no? Every time you wear the Indian colours you go there to win and there's nothing more an Indian cricketer wants than an Indian win. Should one player be targeted? Absolutely not. There's neither a single hero in a team nor a single villain, that is not possible because it's a team game."

Image: Facebook/Mdshami11