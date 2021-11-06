Wasim Jaffer Leaves Twitter In Splits With Epic Meme On AUS & India's Qualification Scene

Former India international, Wasim Jaffer, who is better known for his fine sense of humour on social media, shared a hilarious meme to describe Australia and India's qualification scenario in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. In Group 1 of the T20 World Cup, Australia is fighting for a qualification spot with South Africa, while in Group 2, India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan are all alive and active in the race for the semi-final stage. Jaffer shared a meme from the Bollywood movie Dhamaal to describe the qualification scenario in both groups.

For Australia to qualify, the Aaron Finch-led side must beat West Indies in today's clash and then hope for England to defeat South Africa. Even if the Proteas are able to beat England, Australia would like their long-time rivals to lose by a small margin so that their net run rate remains superior to South Africa and they make it to the semi-final stage. In Group 2, India would like Afghanistan to beat New Zealand by a small margin and then they defeat Namibia. If that happens, the Men in Blue will qualify for the knockout stage. So, for Australia, England's win will be crucial, and for India, Afghanistan will hold the key for qualification.

Jaffer shares 'Dhamaal' meme to portray the cliffhanger semifinal prospects of teams

Jaffer shared the meme from the movie Dhamaal, which shows the four main characters hanging from a tree with either end of the ropes attached to their respective necks. In the film, if any of the four characters moved, all of them were at risk of losing their lives. Jaffer used a snippet from the hilarious scene to describe Australia and India's qualification scenarios. While Australia's fate will be decided today, India will have to wait until November 7 to see if Afghanistan can beat New Zealand.

Team India reinstated their semi-final hopes after registering an emphatic win over Scotland by eight wickets during their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. What was really interesting about the win was that the Indian team chased down the 86-run target in just 6.3 overs. After defeating Scotland in a one-sided contest, the Men In Blue have now jumped to the third spot courtesy of their superior net run-rate to Afghanistan. India will play its last game of the group stage against Namibia on November 8.

Image: IPL/BCCI/T20WorldCup/ICC/WasimJaffer/Koo