‘My English Will Be Over In 5 Minutes’: Mohammad Nabi's Hilarious Quip During PC

Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi was seen to be in a jolly mood during the press conference ahead of Afghanistan’s match against Scotland on Monday, October 25 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi which they won comfortably. The Afghans due to their superior T20 ranking qualified for the Super 12s even before the tournament started and didn’t have to go through the Qualifiers.

Nabi, who was named as their skipper prior to the T20 World Cup, hilariously joked about his English during the pre-match press conference. He asked the journalists how many questions will be there and poked fun at himself on his English-speaking skills.

"Sabse mushkil kaam hai bhai yeh (This is the most difficult job to do). Kitne questions hain? 5 minutes mei meri English khatam ho jayegi bhai (How many questions are there? My English will be over in 5 minutes)," Mohammad Nabi was quoted as saying.

Afghanistan vs Scotland: Nabi and co have a great day at Sharjah

The day ended on a happy note for Afghanistan as they beat Scotland, led by Kyle Coetzer, by a massive margin of 130 runs. After opting to bat first, only very few things went wrong for the Afghans. They posted 190 for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs. Najibullah Zadran top-scored for them with a 34-ball 59, laced with five fours and three sixes.

Before that Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad got the Afghans off to a flier. The duo stitched together a partnership of 54 runs for the opening wicket off 35 balls. Even as Zazai scored 44 with three fours and as many sixes, Shahzad managed 22 off 15. Rahmanullah Gurbaz also chipped in with a handy 37-ball 46 in the middle order.

Thereafter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s brilliant spell of bowling blew Scotland away. The off-spinner picked up five wickets, conceding 20 runs in his four overs. He got the apt support from Rashid Khan, who accounted for four wickets in 2.2 overs. Naveen Ul Haq got the other wicket of Matthew Cross.

The Afghans are next scheduled to lock horns with Pakistan on October 29 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan have won both their games thus far in the tournament.

Image: ANI