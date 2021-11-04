'My Hat-trick Ball': Zampa Missed Out On Big Feat As Wade Spills Catch In AUS Vs BAN Game

Australia absolutely demolished Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday when they beat them by eight wickets and 82 balls still to play. The man of the match was awarded to Australian spinner Adam Zampa who led the demolition job as he took five wickets and conceded only 19 runs in his four overs at an economy of just 4.75. In the match, Zampa had the chance for a hat-trick when he took out Shamim Hossain and Mahedi Hasan consecutively but missed out when his ball to Taskin Ahmed was edged back to Matthew Wade but the Aussie wicketkeeper dropped it.

After the match, Australia's skipper Aaron Finch was full of praise for Adam Zampa and he said: "Zampa’s 5 for 19 was outstanding," said Finch. “It was a really clinical performance."

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah spoke about their loss and said that they were thoroughly outplayed by Australia. He also said that he and his team need to work on many areas of their game especially batting as the wickets that they have played on have suited the batting side. "We have been outplayed by the opposition. I hope the supporters keep supporting us," said an introspecting Mahmudullah after the match. "There are a lot of areas we have to look at, especially our batting. The wickets that we have played on have been among the best for batting."

Australia vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Match Recap

The Australian bowlers made quick work of the Bangladeshi batting lineup as they bowled them out for 73 in just 15 overs. Zampa led the bowling charge for Australia taking five wickets, his first ever in T20 cricket, as Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood took two and Glenn Maxwell also managed to get a piece of the action as he took one as well.

David Warner and Aaron Finch came out with the intent to score fast so that they could increase their net run rate, and they did just that. Finch scored 40 runs off 20 balls while Warner played a supporting role and scored 18 off 14 but Mitchell Marsh came in and scored 16 off just five balls as he also scored the winning runs with a huge six.

Image: @CricketAus/Twitter