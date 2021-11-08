Nasser Hussain Feels India Not Playing 'fearless Cricket' Led To Dispiriting UAE Campaign

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain believes that India does have a talented team, but they failed to play fearless cricket and thus, they will exit the competition tonight after their game against Namibia. India last won an ICC event back in 2013, and have now failed to make it to the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Speaking to ICC on t20worldcup.com, Nasser Hussain said "You have got to go out and express yourself. They (India) have got so much talent. That may be the only thing that's holding India back in ICC events. They don't quite play the fearless brand of cricket that they deserve to because they are so talented."

He further went on to add, that he felt India were the favourites going into the tournament, but failed to make a mark "I had them as favourites. They had been playing IPL here, are a star-studded side. They got a setback in that first game. The way Shaheen Afridi bowled in the powerplay, those two deliveries that Rohit and Rahul got would have got a lot of great cricketers out. That’s sometimes the problem with the Indian side. They are so good at the top, some of the middle-order don’t get much of a hit and suddenly you need a Plan B and that was found wanting."

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma departed early in the clash against Pakistan, and the team shuffled their batting line up quickly, picking Ishan Kishan to open instead of Rohit Sharma, and Nasser Hussain feels that the idea to split the duo was not a good one, while also adding that Pandya, not bowling makes the team a little unbalanced "I see India as a very talented side, but sometimes selection wise… Hardik Pandya just playing as a batter alters the balance of the side. Against New Zealand, the idea to split Rohit and Rahul was not a good one"

India vs Namibia: VVS Laxman on India's opening combination against Namibia

Veteran Indian cricketer VVS Laxman feels that Ishan Kishan should be given another chance to open the innings. Speaking on Star Sports ahead of India vs Namibia match, he said "I think that he is a very talented player. Ishan Kishan is someone who uses the powerplay field restrictions, plays his brand of cricket. "So, how can you disturb the two established openers just to accommodate Ishan Kishan. So that's probably the question, which will be on the minds of team management and the selection committee. But, probably keeping in mind that there is no consequence to the match which is going to happen against Namibia. Probably in this match, they can try Ishan Kishan"

Image: AP