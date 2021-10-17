'Never Had So Much Talent': Fleming Explains His Role With New Zealand Squad Ahead Of WC

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming on Saturday joined the New Zealand camp to help the Kiwis prepare better ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Fleming joined the New Zealand side immediately after guiding CSK to its fourth title win in the IPL. The Blackcaps shared the news on its official Twitter handle, where it wrote that the former New Zealand skipper has joined the camp for a few days ahead of the World Cup. However, Fleming's role in the side was unclear until the 38-year-old talked about it to New Zealand Cricket's social media manager.

Fleming has revealed that he will be with the New Zealand side for five days before the World Cup. Fleming said he will share ideas with the team and also talk about the conditions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where most of the World Cup games are slated to be held. Fleming was last associated with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) 13 years ago when he was a player. After taking retirement in 2008, Fleming never wore the New Zealand kit until yesterday when he joined them for a brief period ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

New Zealand is scheduled to play two more warmup games before going into the World Cup. New Zealand will play Australia on Tuesday and England on Wednesday before starting their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 26. Apart from Fleming, CSK all-rounder Mitchell Santner also joined the national camp for the World Cup. KKR players Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, and Tim Siefert also joined the camp on Saturday.

New Zealand's World Cup squad

New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup: Kane Williamson (Captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne* (injury cover).

