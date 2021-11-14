New Zealand Vs Australia: Kane Williamson Plays Rishabh Pant-ish Shot Off Starc's Delivery

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson played one of the best innings of his life when he came out to bat against Australia in the finale of the T20 World Cup. Williamson smashed an awe-inspiring 48-ball 85 runs to help New Zealand reach a defendable total. Williamson's brilliant knock of 85 runs included 10 boundaries and 3 sixes. While playing the incredible inning, the Kiwi skipper slammed a Rishabh Pant-type one-handed six, which came against Aussie spinner Glenn Maxwell in the 13th over of the match. Williamson then repeated the feat in the 16th over off Mitchell Starc's bowling.

Rishabh Pant is known for hitting one-handed boundaries across all formats, including in the T20 World Cup for India. Pant has played the shot on several occasions during his brief international career. Here's the video of Kane Williamson's single-handed six off Glenn Maxwell's bowling.

T20 World Cup Final: New Zealand vs Australia

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand scored 172/4 in 20 overs courtesy of some brilliant batting by Kane Williamson. While Martin Guptill scored 28 off 35 balls batting at the top of the order, Glenn Phillips and James Neesham came at the backend of the innings and hit 18 and 13 runs, respectively. Williamson's 85-run knock played a vital role in New Zealand posting a huge total in the first innings.

Josh Hazlewood remained the best bowler for Australia in the final as he registered a bowling figure of 3/16 in 4 overs. Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, conceived 60 runs from his quota of 4 overs. Earlier in the game, Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first in the final.

Image: cricket.com.au