New Zealand Vs Australia Live Stream: How To Watch T20 World Cup Final In India, UAE, UK

In what is touted as an epic finale to the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Australia will lock horns with New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Both teams would be battling it out for a maiden T20 World Cup title. While the Kiwis will be making their first-ever appearance in the summit clash of the tournament, the Aussies would be featuring in their second T20 World Cup final. The five-time ODI world champions had made it to the tournament decider in 2010 where they went down to arch-rivals England.

Ahead of the New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup final, here's a look at the live streaming details and how the match can be watched in India and the rest of the world.

New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming: How to watch the game in India?

New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup final can be watched by the Indian fans on Star Sports Network. At the same time, the cricket buffs in the country can also log into the Disney+ Hotstar app for viewing the game online.

New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming: How to watch the game in UAE?

The passionate cricket enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can catch the live-action of the title clash on Orbit Showtime Network (OSN) which has the right to live telecast all ICC T20 World Cup matches. Online audiences in the country can live-stream the T20 World Cup matches on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. Pakistan vs Australia match will start at 6:00 pm UAE time.

The cricket lovers in the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup final live in the UK on the Sky Sports network with the 7:30 PM match set to begin at 3:00 PM UK time.

New Zealand vs Australia: Preview

In the last 14 T20I face-offs between both sides, it is Australia who reigns supremacy over the BlackCaps having won nine matches with New Zealand registering four victories and one game ending in a tie. When it comes to their head-to-head meetings in T20 World Cups, it is the Kiwis who are on top as they had got the better of their Tran-Tasman rivals by eight runs during the only ICC T20 World Cup meeting in the 2016 edition.

While New Zealand can take confidence from their solitary win in T20 World Cups, the odds are completely stacked against them when it comes to the ICC knockout matches against the same opposition. Apart from the 2015 World Cup final, the Aussies had outperformed the Kiwis in the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal and in the 2009 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy respectively.