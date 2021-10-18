New Zealand Vs Australia T20 World Cup Warm-up Match LIVE Stream: How To Watch Online?

New Zeland on Monday will kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign in a warm-up match against Australia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi. Both countries' skippers Kane Williamson and Aaron Finch will be eyeing to start their T20 World Cup campaign by winning New Zealand vs Australia warm-up match. The NZ vs Aus warm-up match will be important for the Kangaroos as they had recently lost the T20 series against Bangladesh and West Indies.

Coming to the Black Caps, IPL 2021 winning coach Stephen Fleming has joined the squad which might help Kane Williamson & Co in understanding the condition of the UAE. With New Zealand vs Australia set to go underway at 7:30 IST, fans can enjoy New Zealand vs Australia Live streaming online as well.

New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming: How to watch NZ vs AUS Warm-Up Match in India?

Fans who are wondering when and where to watch the T20 World Cup match in India must know that all the matches will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

T20 World Cup: New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming

To catch New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming, fans can log onto the Disney+ Hotstar app and JioTV in India.

New Zealand vs Australia warm-up match: Where to catch New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming in UK?

Fans can catch New Zealand vs Australia warm-up match Live Streaming in the UK on the Sky Sports network with 7:30 PM IST matches starting at 03:00 PM UK time.

New Zealand vs Australia warm-up match preview

New Zeland vs Australia warm-up match will be a chance for Kane Williamson and Aaron Finch to solve the team-combination puzzle before heading into the Super 12. New Zealand have a quality pace attack and players like Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult displayed brilliant performance in the IPL 2021. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood was one of the vital cogs of the IPL 2021.

With conditions in the UAE set to favour slow bowling, Finch will be eyeing to give more chances to spin duo Ashton Agar and Adam Zamp. Meaning, it may leave room for just two frontline quicks, which would mean at least one of star trio Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc and Hazlewood are left out of the side.

(Image: AP)