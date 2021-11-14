Last Updated:

New Zealand Vs Australia: Yuvraj Singh Names Winner Of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final

The match is a repeat of the 2019 ODI World Cup final, in which the Aussies beat the Blackcaps by seven wickets to win their fifth ICC trophy.

Yuvraj Singh on New Zealand vs Australia

The T20 World Cup finale is already underway, with Australia captain Aaron Finch having won the toss and chosen to field first. The match is a repeat of the 2019 ODI World Cup final, in which the Aussies beat the Blackcaps by seven wickets to win their fifth ICC trophy.

With the two teams fighting for the coveted T20 title, several former cricketers and pundits have voiced their opinion on who will win the match. Indian veteran batter Yuvraj Singh is the latest to give his prediction on the ongoing New Zealand vs Australia game.

Yuvraj Singh predicts T20 World Cup final result

After taking to his official Twitter handle, Yuvraj Singh said that he believes New Zealand will win the T20 World Cup. The Blackcaps have had an outstanding road to the final as despite suffering defeat in their first match to Pakistan, they made it till the finals. Since then, they have defeated India, Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan before winning against England in the semi-finals to secure their berth in the finals. If the Kane Williamson-led side does go all the way, they would win their first ICC trophy.

New Zealand vs Australia playing XI

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

How to watch T20 World Cup final live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the T20 World Cup final live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the New Zealand vs Australia live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, live updates of all the actions from the match can be tracked on the social media handles of the T20 World Cup and the two teams.

